The flu has killed more people, so why are the health warnings for the coronavirus so extreme?

March 6, 2020

(WJW) – Cases of coronavirus are nearing 100,000 around the world.

The latest numbers from the World Health Organization show there are 97,003 confirmed cases and 3,381 deaths.

However, many people point out the 18,000 deaths from influenza and want to know why the concern about the coronavirus seems so extreme.

The key number here is the mortality rate.

According to the WHO, the coronavirus kills 3.4% of patients.

On average, the seasonal flu kills .1% people infected.

According to the CDC, the Spanish flu killed under 3% of those infected.

There is also no vaccine and humans haven’t developed a natural immunity because the virus is new.

Because the development of a vaccine can take so long, “Public health measures are what we are going to need to focus on for the foreseeable future,” according to NIH policy advisor Dr. Hilary Marston.

That is why the focus on includes basics like washing your hands and covering your cough, as well as more disruptive things like closing schools, canceling public gatherings and implementing quarantines for those who may have been exposed.

New details on virus impact

President Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to provide money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments for the coronavirus

WHO’s Director-General calls on countries to “pull out all the stops” and get hospitals ready

Ohio is one of six states that doesn’t currently have a lab in place to test for the coronavirus, according to the CDC