The Country Fest 2020 canceled, new date scheduled for next summer

NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio (WJW) — The Country Fest music festival, which was set to hit Clay’s Park Resort this August, has been canceled for 2020. Already though, the festival team has announced plans to bring the event back for June 17-19, 2021.

“We are devastated, but we know we will gather again safely,” the team said in a statement.

Reportedly, festival organizers attempted to keep the event going this summer, sending multiple coronavirus safety plans to the state of Ohio for consideration. But none were approved.

The festival was also part of a lawsuit filed two weeks ago that was working to allow the show to go on.

Specific instructions to procured either a refund or a transfer ticket to the new date, will be sent out July 6 to all ticket holders.

The lineup for next year’s concert is also being announced on that day.

