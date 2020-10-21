The College of Wooster moves to remote learning following ‘significant’ coronavirus clusters on campus

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s press conference on October 20.

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – The president of The College of Wooster has sent a letter to students and alumni about coronavirus on campus.

According to President Sarah Bolton, the first two months of school were successful.

“Now, however, I write with the sad news that, over the past 10 days, we have experienced significant COVID-19 clusters on campus,” she says in the letter.

The school is now moving to remote learning and has canceled in-person activities.

“We are so deeply sorry to have to make this change, but our first commitment is to keep one another – and the larger City of Wooster community – safe,” she says.

The school has been doing on campus testing, but that hasn’t mitigated the increase.

About 12% of the most recent tests have come back positive, according to the school’s coronavirus dashboard.