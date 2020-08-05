‘That never leaves my mind’: Ohio approaches 100,000 coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio is fast approaching 100,000 coronavirus cases.

The Ohio Department of Health said Tuesday afternoon there were 95,106 COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

New cases have averaged at more than 1,000 each day.

If that trend continues, Ohio will pass 100,000 within a few days.

Gov. Mike DeWine reflected on that in Tuesday’s press conference.

“I think about the deaths. About the people who have died by themselves. I can’t think of anything worse,” he said.

The first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ohio March 9.

He says there are no metrics to assess the suffering caused by COVID-19.

“They’ve lived, but they’ve gone through hell for a month or two months or three months. We can’t really measure by number, those who have long term medical problems. Those whose organs have been damaged.”

He continued.

“I also think every day about the other people, you know, who are out in Ohio that we need to do everything we can to protect.”

“That never leaves my mind.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has nearly 4.8 million cases.

