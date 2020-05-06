Texas salon owner jailed for refusing to apologize for reopening business against county restrictions

DALLAS, Texas (WJW) — A Dallas salon owner will spend a week in jail after refusing to apologize for opening her business amid a countywide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to FOX 4 in Dallas, a judge offered Shelley Luther a deal. Luther could avoid jail if she apologized for opening her salon while others were closed, paid a fine, and shut down until Friday.

Luther refused.

“Your actions were selfish, putting your own interests ahead of the community in which you live,” District Judge Eric Moye said. “You disrespected the orders of the state, the county and this city.”

“I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish,” Luther responded. “I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids. So, sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon.”

According to FOX 4, Luther and her company, Hot Mess Enterprises, were found guilty of civil and criminal contempt of court.

Luther was taken into custody and will serve one day for each of the seven days her salon was open after the court ordered her to close.

Luther was also fined $1,000 for each day the salon was open. She’ll continue to be fined an additional $1,000 per day until Friday.

Hair salons and barbershops are permitted to reopen in Texas on Friday.