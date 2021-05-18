Texas governor bans public schools, local governments from requiring face masks

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/WJW) — Not only are the people of Texas not required to wear a mask in most settings, the state‘s governor has now gone one step further.

Today, Gov. Greg Abbott said public schools must end mask requirements starting in June and ordered cities and counties to drop nearly all face covering mandates by the end of the week.

Tuesday’s announcement from Abbott does not affect private businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear masks. But the change is the biggest rollbacks of Texas’ pandemic safeguards since Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate in March (as seen in the video at the top of the story).

Public hospitals, jails and state-supported living centers will still be allowed to require masks.

The move comes as Texas’ coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to plunge and vaccines are being made available to children as young as 12.

Some Texas school have already ended mask mandates. The Texas State Teachers Association criticized Abbott’s decision as premature.

View the entire legislation below: