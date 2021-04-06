Texas governor bans mandated COVID-19 vaccine passports

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is using his executive power to ban state government and some private entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports to access services.

Abbott signed the mandate Tuesday. It blocks state agencies, political subdivisions and public and private organizations that receive public funding from requiring proof that someone in Texas has been inoculated against the coronavirus.

It’s the latest move from a Republican governor pitting public health campaigns against personal freedom and private choices.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a similar executive order last week.