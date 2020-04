A customer shops while wearing a face mask and gloves at a MOM’s Organic Market on April 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAREDO, Texas (WJW) — A Texas city is fining residents caught in public without a face mask, according to KTRK.

The city of Laredo is now requiring that all individuals over the age of 5 wear some sort of mask when they are in public.

Officials say this includes going to a store or even pumping gas.

Those who are caught in public without covering their nose and mouth could face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $1,000.