Getting your teen vaccinated for COVID-19? Here’s what you need to know

(Watch Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visit a vaccination site in Stark County on Friday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health continues its phased rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All Ohioans ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine on Monday. Registration for shot appointments are already available for that age group.

Go to the state health department’s website or call 833-4-ASK-ODH to find available appointments or to schedule a vaccine at the mass vaccination site at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

Right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in people under the age of 18. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson shots are not.

The Ohio Department of Health said those ages 16 and 17 must have parental consent for any vaccine, and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The ODH “Get the Shot” website also asks if the person scheduling the shot is at least 18 years old or the guardian of a minor.

Reminder: ✍️Youth ages 16 & 17 must have parental consent for any vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian to receive a vaccine. These individuals are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use with people under age 18. pic.twitter.com/ayYv3BxKc5 — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) March 27, 2021

The Pfizer vaccine is two doses, scheduled 21 days apart. It’s a shot in the upper arm. Side effects include pain, redness and swelling at the site of the shot. People may also experience fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. The vaccine does not contain eggs, latex or preservations, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Before your #COVID19 vaccination appt., be sure to eat, drink plenty of water, and get plenty of rest the night before. Mild side effects may occur after vaccination, so be sure to have ibuprofen or acetaminophen on hand. Learn more: https://t.co/CdjTVC4n3Z #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/qTwtNHNta3 — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) March 27, 2021

The state health department recommends people eat, drink plenty of water and get a good night’s sleep before getting the shot.