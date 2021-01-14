Teachers with Cloverleaf Local Schools to get COVID-19 vaccination early

MEDINA COUNTY (WJW) – The Cloverleaf Schools superintendent says less than 90 teachers from his staff will get COVID-19 vaccine doses this weekend, about three weeks before Ohio’s vaccination schedule calls for educators to receive injections.

Daryl Kubilus said he worked out an agreement with the Medina County Health Department to get some of the educators the vaccine so they could have in person learning starting next week.

“We don’t want to take vaccines away from those 80 year olds that qualify in the 1B right now,” Kubilus said.

Officials with the Medina County Health Department did not return calls asking for an on camera interview but instead released the following statement by email.

“Medina County has a limited number of school personnel from Cloverleaf Local Schools who had been scheduled to be vaccinated on January 16, prior to the governor’s announcement regarding vaccination priorities within Group 1B. The doses to be administered are from unused Group 1A allocated vaccine, not doses reserved for persons 80+.

The Cloverleaf board worked closely with the district’s teachers association to reduce the number of school personnel to be vaccinated to fewer than 90 individuals. Following the recertification of a memorandum of understanding with the teachers association, this vaccination will enable Cloverleaf to return to in-person instruction on January 19, along with other Medina County school districts. Cloverleaf has been fully remote since November 6.

For the week of January 18, Medina County will receive 1,800 doses of vaccine rather than the previous allotment of 300 doses per week. This increase in vaccine availability will ensure continuous expanded capability to vaccinate those in the 80+ category in coming weeks.

The balance of Cloverleaf staff and all other Medina County schools already in-person or hybrid will be scheduled for vaccination according to state-established dates as they are released and confirmed.”

School officials say the vaccines will allow the Cloverleaf school district to return to in-person instruction on January 19. The district has been doing remote learning since November.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Health issued the following statement on the matter.

“The Ohio Department of Health is aware of the agreement by the Medina Public Health department and the Cloverleaf schools about vaccinating staff before phase 1B was announced by the Governor. It is important that kids go back to school for their emotional and mental health and we support efforts to do that. However, it is important for our vaccine providers follow the guidance and the Phase 1B plan that has been laid out by the Governor and ODH so that we have enough vaccine to make sure the most vulnerable populations are receiving their shots first. “

Other Medina County school districts are also teaching students remotely.

Medina County Health Department officials confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that “no other teachers in Medina County are receiving the vaccine at this time.”