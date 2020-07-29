Teachers hold mock funeral procession to protest going back to school during pandemic

*Watch our report above on the Shaker Heights teachers union recommending online classes until January.*

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — Teachers from across Tennessee took part in a mock funeral procession to protest going back to school during the pandemic.

Their message: “Dead students can’t learn. Dead teachers can’t teach.”

According to WTVF, they wanted to make their presence known so they drove through Nashville before going to the Governor Lee’s mansion.

The caravan/funeral procession has begun. They plan to chant outside @GovBillLee’s residence: ‘Dead teachers can’t teach. Dead students can’t learn.’ pic.twitter.com/kCS4g7tyBN — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) July 27, 2020

The event was organized by Metro Nashville Education Association (MNEA). They said the governor needs to do more to protect teachers and students.

“We are really concerned about many districts across the state that have very little protection in place for educators and students,” said Amanda Kail, President of MNEA. “I have talked to teachers who are updating their wills.”

She told the TV station that they would be okay returning to work as long as all classes were online until there were 14 days with new no COVID-19 cases.

