Teachers connect with students in virtual classrooms: ‘It doesn’t come down to a test score’

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Like every other school in Ohio, Benedictine High School on Cleveland’s east side was forced to close its doors in March, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

But Benedictine students returned to class on Tuesday, in virtual classrooms. Like other schools, Benedictine has been assigning homework through email, and even sharing recorded lectures, but the school concluded the interaction between teachers and their students would be more effective.

American History teacher Matthew Dober told Fox 8, “If that means we have to adapt as teachers to make sure the kids are still getting what they need, then great, because at the end of the day it doesn’t come down to a test score, it doesn’t come down to a report card; it comes down to, does the kid know what he needs to know when he leaves?”

Dober was able to teach his class from his home in Broadview Heights, through Google Classroom, which allows him to connect with each of his students on their home computers.

Other teachers are using Google Hangout or Zoom. One of the biggest concerns for teachers and administrators is that, as a result of the shutdown, some students will end up with a deficit when it comes some to the knowledge and skills that they will need when they attend college or start their careers.

Dober says his history students can always rely on books and documentaries to catch up on important topics they may have missed, but in other classes, it’s not that simple. “The hardest thing is keeping up with math, physics and science because it relies so much on having a guide there, telling you this is what’s right, this is what’s wrong, this is the process, this is the skill,” he said.

It turns out that after being away for the past three weeks, the juniors in Dober’s history class miss school. “At first, I think they kind of had this idea, ‘Oh great, we got some time off’, and then they started to realize, like ‘this is what we do, we go to school, we have our friends, we have our interactions, and now that we don’t have it, we’re kind of missing out,’” he said.