Teacher will run 26 miles to see all of her students

MUNROE FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Nicole Piland is a 4th grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School

in the Stow-Munroe Falls School District. She is also a runner.

“I’ve been running for about 10 years now. I was running the Pro Football Hall of Fame Marathon this Saturday. I’ve done it every year since it started it. They had to cancel it,” said Piland.

So Piland is running the marathon anyway. However, she’s running 26.2 miles to see all her students.

“I just miss them so much. I have about 69 students this year. They are a wonderful group. I just want to show them I miss them and I love them,” said Piland.

She’s spent countless hours trying to map out the route.

“It took a lot of work. I had to make a list of all the addresses and work from there,” said Piland.

“I’m excited. We haven’t gotten to see her, so it’s like cool,” said Matthew Hodge, one of her students.

***Read more stories on the coronavirus pandemic including acts of kindness***

Hodge says students and families plan to cheer her on.

“We made signs and decorated the roads for her with sidewalk chalk,” said Tricia, mother.

And while she can’t hug them at the finish line, Piland says she hopes her students still learn a very valuable lesson.

“I will probably cry. Just because I love those students so much. I am hurting for them and I know this is really hard on them,” said Piland.

Piland’s race to see her students begins Saturday at 8 a.m.