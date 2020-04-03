Target to supply employees with masks and gloves, limit customers in store when needed

Target is implementing new changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the company announced effective April 4, all stores will actively monitor and when needed, limit customers to promote social distancing.

In addition, Target will supply its team members both in stores and distribution centers with face masks and gloves to wear while at work.

“The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country,” said John Mulligan, CEO of Target.

In recent weeks, Target has installed plexiglass to partitions at cash registers, signs promoting standing six feet apart, and encouraging healthy hygiene habits.

Read more on the changes here.