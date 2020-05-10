Take a virtual boat ride on ‘It’s a Small World’ at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WJW) — Walt Disney World may be closed right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t enjoy some aspects of the parks.

Good Morning America is sharing video that gives Disney fans a chance to go for a virtual boat ride on the “It’s a Small World” attraction located in Magic Kingdom.

“Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents. Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations,” Disney teases in the ride’s bio.

A reopening date for Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California have not been released yet. However, reservations are now being accepted for July.

