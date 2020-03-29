Taco Bell giving away free tacos to thank customers on ‘Taco Tuesday’ this week

Taco Bell is showing its appreciation for customers by giving away free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for “Taco Tuesday” on March 31.

“It’s a small way for us to say thank you for the ways you’re showing up for your communites and our chance to give you a little TLC during this time,” CEO Mark King wrote in a letter on Twitter.

He also announced plans to turn all of their taco trucks into mobile commissaries to help provide food to “community heroes” and those who work in essential roles every day.

“There’s a distinct group of brave people — from health care workers, to teachers, to grocery store employees — who are making sure the world keeps running, and we need to make sure we all do our part to take care of them,” CEO Mark King said on Twitter.

The free taco offer is available while supplies last. Delivery is not included.

An update from our CEO Mark King on how we're deploying our Taco Trucks to serve our heroes, supporting our communities and staying safe… 💜 pic.twitter.com/hj36UgH7e0 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 28, 2020