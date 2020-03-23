Sweet song: Granddaughters brighten their grandmother’s spirit under quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- While we are practicing social distancing and nursing homes are restricting visitors during the coronavirus panademic, it can be lonely for those who miss seeing their loved ones.

Two local performers, who are back in Cleveland during the coronavirus crisis, wanted to brighten their 90-year-old grandmother's spirits. She was just released from the hospital after battling pneumonia and flu and is not allowed visitors at her assisted living center.

The girls were not going to let the quarantine prevent them from seeing her in person.

Keeping their distance outside, the girls performed for her outside, brightening her day.

Take a listen to the beautiful song in the video above.

