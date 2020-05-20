WATCH LIVE: 6,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies delivered to Akron Foodbank

AKRON (WJW)- The Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio are making a sweet donation to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank this morning.

CEO Jane Christyson, along with two Girl Scouts from the Akron area will be dropping off 6,000 boxes of cookies to the Foodbank on Opportunity Parkway.

The cookies will be distributed through the Akron Foodbank’s hunger relief network.

Girl Scout troops were in the middle of their annual cookie program when social distancing measures stopped their in-person sales and local cookie booths because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Cookie Relief Fund, local businesses and residents were able to purchase cookies that would be donated to local banks.

