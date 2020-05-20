1  of  5
Breaking News
Happening Now: 6,000 boxes of Girl Scouts cookies being delivered to the Akron Foodbank Cleveland Metroparks Zoo ‘Cruise the Zoo’ tickets available again after ticketing issues Dick Goddard’s daughter gives update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
New Day Cleveland

WATCH LIVE: 6,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies delivered to Akron Foodbank

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON (WJW)-   The Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio are making a sweet donation to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank this morning.

CEO Jane Christyson, along with two Girl Scouts from the Akron area will be dropping off 6,000 boxes of cookies to the Foodbank on Opportunity Parkway.

The cookies will be distributed through the Akron Foodbank’s hunger relief network.  

Girl Scout troops were in the middle of their annual cookie program when social distancing measures stopped their in-person sales and local cookie booths because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

****Read more on the Coronavirus impact in Ohio and around the country****

As part of the Cookie Relief Fund, local businesses and residents were able to purchase cookies that would be donated to local banks.

We will be streaming the donation this morning beginning at 10 a.m.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News