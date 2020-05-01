Summit Metro Parks cancels events through September

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Summit Metro Parks says it has canceled all events through September 7 due to the state ban on mass gatherings because of the spread of coronavirus.

According to a press release, they are exploring virtual options for The Mother’s Day 5K and other events.

The swim lakes will be closed for the 2020 season.

Public buildings and facilities will be closed through at least May 31.

“We are grateful to be available to our community during this challenging and uncertain time,” said Executive Director Lisa King. “We want to thank the public for their assistance in keeping our parks and trails open over the past several weeks and ask them to continue to follow advice for safe park usage.”

Facilities currently closed for public safety include:

With new safety procedures in place, Summit Metro Parks has re-opened archery ranges and community gardening.

Summit Metro Parks won’t accept new lodge, shelter, or camping reservations.

Special use permit application approvals have been placed on hold through December 31.

Those with existing reservations through December 31 may contact the park district to reschedule or receive a refund.

