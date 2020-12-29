Summit County’s online registry keeps residents updated on when they can get vaccine

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Summit County Public Health was busy administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those most at risk Monday night.

“We are initially doing drive-thru clinics for our first responders. Ambulance transport companies, EMS. We are making sure those people get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said health commissioner Donna Skoda.

According to Skoda, Summit County started vaccinating Group 1A on Saturday.

“We received 2,200. We had to transfer 600 of those to another hospital that did not get their vaccine. That leaves 1,600 doses for the health department’s first round,” Skoda said.

So, how will you know when it’s your turn to get vaccinated?

Summit County has launched an online vaccine registry for residents and other priority groups.

“You can sign up if you are on interested in getting the vaccine. It’s helpful to know what professions or occupations are looking to get the vaccine,” Skoda said.

Skoda said the health department has vaccinated around 500 EMS personnel.

The online registry will help keep people updated and informed.

“We can tell you that we are moving on from 1A to 1B. However, there is good news from the state. The Governor’s office said they are hoping to have new points of vaccination soon. That means some of these tiers will be able to happen simultaneously,” Skoda said.

Skoda said Summit County is expecting another shipment of 900 doses on Jan. 5.

