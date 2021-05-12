Summit County to host drive-thru vaccine clinic for 12 to 15 year olds

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Summit County Public Health will host an extended drive-thru vaccination clinic next week with approval expected of the Pfizer shot for those ages 12 to 15.

The Centers for Disease Control Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting Wednesday to discuss recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for younger teens. The Pfizer shot is already approved for those 16 and older.

“In anticipation that the ACIP recommendation will be for use of the Pfizer vaccine in children

ages 12 to 15, SCPH is providing opportunities for children ages 12 to 15 to be vaccinated,” Summit County Public Health said in a news release.

The clinic is May 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Summit County Public Health will also have drive-thru shot clinics every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1867 West Market Street in Akron. It is open to everyone, but will include 12 to 15 years olds with federal approval.

Appointments can be made by calling 330-926-5795. Walk-ins are also accepted.

The health department will also administer vaccines at the National Missing Kids Day event on May 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at Hardesty Park on West Market in Akron.

A parent or legal guardian must be present for anyone under the age of 18 to receive the vaccine.