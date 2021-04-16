Summit County to address vaccination efforts amid change at mass vaccination site

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County leaders are scheduled to speak about coronavirus in the county Friday morning.

They’ll discuss ongoing vaccination efforts in Summit County, and the delayed use of Johnson & Johnson at their mass vaccination site in Tallmadge.

The Summit County Fairgrounds had been exclusively using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They made quick changes following the announcement Tuesday that the CDC and the FDA were recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine after a rare blood clotting issue.

It’s affected 6 women ages 18 to 48 out of the 6.8 million people who have received it.

Summit County Public Health announced Tuesday it would switch to the Pfizer vaccine for its vaccinations this weekend.

Just over 38% of residents in the county have started their vaccinations, according to the Ohio Department of Health.