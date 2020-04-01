Summit County sheriff deputies to patrol parks to maintain social distancing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton have been clear all along: Staying at home and keeping a social distance from others can help stop the spread of coronavirus.

But, some people still aren’t listening to that message.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning said deputies will be patrolling parks to be sure people are practicing social distancing.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook:

“STOP SPREADING THE VIRUS!

Hard to believe, but some people are not taking the governor’s orders and recommendations of health experts seriously. They continue to ignore social distancing protocol by congregating in tight groups and engaging in closeup conversation in public parks and ball fields. This is very irresponsible.”

Deputies will be frequently patrolling local parks, ensuring that all visitors are complying with the guidelines.

The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t want to discourage people from enjoying their favorite park or ball field, but reminds everyone: “WE MUST ALL DO OUR PART TO STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 – which continues to proliferate in Summit County.”

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest message on social distancing in the video, below:

