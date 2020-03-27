Summit County reports two more coronavirus deaths

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Summit County Public Health reported two more deaths caused by coronavirus.

The two Summit County residents, one in their 90s and one in their 70s, passed away on Thursday. No additional information about the cases will be released.

Summit County Public Health said both acquired the virus through community spread. The total number of deaths from coronavirus in the county stands at three.

“Our hearts are heavy as we announce that two more members of the Summit County community have lost their lives to COVID-19,” said Health Commission Donna Skoda, in a news release on Friday. “I speak for all of Summit County Public Health when I say the loved ones of these two people are in our thoughts today.”

The two latest deaths were not included in Friday’s numbers from the Ohio Department of Health.