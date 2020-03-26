Summit County reports its first coronavirus death

AKRON, Ohio– Summit County Public Health reported the county’s first confirmed death from coronavirus.

The resident, who was in their 70s, passed away because of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Summit County Public Health said in a news release on Thursday. They acquired the virus through an unknown source. No further information about the patient will be released.

“My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors who are grieving,” said Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. “This loss is deeply felt by all of Summit County. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this pandemic.”

This death was not included in the Ohio Department of Health’s numbers released on Thursday.

Summit County Public Health said it is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease. Steps that residents can take to slow the spread of the virus include:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.

Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth – with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you have cold- or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.