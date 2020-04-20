Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 19, 2020

Summit County reports another COVID-19 related death, brings new total to 22

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Getty Images

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health reported another COVID-19 related death on Sunday, bringing the new total to 22.

According to a press release, there are 357 confirmed cases in Summit County. 95 people are currently hospitalized and 95 health care workers are infected.

The following safety tips were provided:

  • Maintain a six-foot distance from individuals
  • Wear a face cover when out in public
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms 

For more information about the coronavirus situation in Summit County visit https://www.scph.org/covid-19. If you have questions, call the COVID-19 hotline at 330-926-5795, which is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral