Summit County reports another COVID-19 related death, brings new total to 22

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health reported another COVID-19 related death on Sunday, bringing the new total to 22.
According to a press release, there are 357 confirmed cases in Summit County. 95 people are currently hospitalized and 95 health care workers are infected.
The following safety tips were provided:
- Maintain a six-foot distance from individuals
- Wear a face cover when out in public
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Avoid touching your face
- Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms
For more information about the coronavirus situation in Summit County visit https://www.scph.org/covid-19. If you have questions, call the COVID-19 hotline at 330-926-5795, which is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.