Summit County reports another COVID-19 related death, brings new total to 22

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health reported another COVID-19 related death on Sunday, bringing the new total to 22.

According to a press release, there are 357 confirmed cases in Summit County. 95 people are currently hospitalized and 95 health care workers are infected.

The following safety tips were provided:

Maintain a six-foot distance from individuals

Wear a face cover when out in public

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds

Avoid touching your face

Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms

For more information about the coronavirus situation in Summit County visit https://www.scph.org/covid-19. If you have questions, call the COVID-19 hotline at 330-926-5795, which is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.