AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Public Health is offering drive-thru clinics this week for the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters.

The clinics are Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron by appointment only.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots are combination or “bivalent” shots that contain half the original vaccine that’s been used since December 2020 and half protection against today’s dominant omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5. It’s the first update to COVID-19 vaccines ever cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.

Updated shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are authorized for anyone 12 and older. Moderna’s version is for adults. They’re to be used as a booster for anyone who’s already had their primary vaccination series — using shots from any U.S.-cleared company — and regardless of how many boosters they’ve already gotten. It needs to be at least 2 months since receiving a booster or primary vaccination.

Appointments for the new boosters can be made online or over the phone. Register here for an online appointment.

Call 330-926-5795 if you’d like to make an appointment over the phone.

No walk-ins will be accepted. Masks are required at all SCPH vaccination clinics.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the COVID-19 Call Line at (330) 926-5795.