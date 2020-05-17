1  of  4
Summit County now has 982 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 99 deaths

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health is releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the county as of Sunday.

According to a press release, there are 982 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases. In addition, 154 patients are currently hospitalized and 99 others have passed away. Of those deaths, 78 were from long-term care facilities.

“As Ohio starts to reopen, please remember it is imperative that Summit County residents continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease,” health officials said.

For more information about the coronavirus, visit https://www.scph.org/covid-19. If you have questions, call the COVID-19 Call Line at 330-926-5795. It’s open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

