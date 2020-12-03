Summit County moves to purple level of Ohio’s coronavirus risk system

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Summit County joined a growing list of counties in the purple level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

Lake, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Portage, Stark and Summit counties are now at the highest category of the state’s system, which measures coronavirus exposure and spread.

Summit County Public Health said residents should only leave home for supplies and services. They are also asked to perform daily symptom checks, maintain social distance from non-household members, wear face coverings in public and increase caution when interacting with others.

The county met six of the seven indicators for the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for two weeks, triggering the purple designation. Those factors are new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, sustained increase in outpatient visits, sustained increase in emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses, sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions and ICU bed occupancy.

