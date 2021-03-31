Summit County mass vaccine site appointments now open

**Watch Governor DeWine’s recent announcement about mass vaccination clinics coming to Ohio**

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Appointments for Summit County Public Health’s (SCPH) drive-thru mass vaccination site at the Summit County Fairgrounds opened at noon Wednesday.

Appointments must be scheduled on the state’s scheduling portal. Individuals needing assistance scheduling an appointment should call 330-926-5795.

The Summit County Fairgrounds are located at 1050 North Ave. in Tallmadge.

The appointments opening today are for the Saturday, April 3 clinic. SCPH will have 1,500 appointment slots available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The fairgrounds mass site will only provide Johnson & Johnson vaccines; this vaccine is a one-dose shot and does not require a second dose, and only individuals 18 and over are eligible to receive it.

Because this mass vaccination site is sponsored by the state, appointments are open to all Ohio residents. These appointments are separate from SCPH’s vaccine information registry and are scheduled on a first come, first served basis.

According to a press release, SCPH expects to operate clinics at the mass vaccination site 3-4 days per week, depending on how many doses are assigned to them from the state. The state’s scheduling portal will only show the fairgrounds site if it has available appointments; check back for appointments.

In addition to the fairgrounds mass site, there are currently 59 other vaccine providers in Summit County.

Summit County Public Health, METRO RTA and Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro are collaborating to provide multiple transportation options to COVID-19 vaccine appointments at any location, including the fairgrounds.

METRO is providing free rides on all fixed route, demand response and Northcoast Express to COVID-19 vaccine appointments with proof of a same-day appointment.

For appointments at the fairgrounds, the fixed route service will take riders to the transit center near Chapel Hill Mall, where a shuttle will then take them to the fairgrounds. Following the appointment, the shuttle will return riders back to the transit center near Chapel Hill Mall.

The release states that all residents receiving Medicaid are eligible for free transportation to and from any COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

To register for free transportation, Medicaid recipients should call 330-643-8200. The recipient must register before they can schedule a ride. Once registered, they can call 330-376-5353 to schedule a ride to an appointment.

If a resident is a Medicaid Managed Care recipient, they may also contact their Managed Care provider directly to schedule free door-to-door transportation.

Questions will be answered during a virtual session with Summit County Public Health and others on Thursday, April 1 at noon. The event will be live streamed on SCPH’s Facebook page.