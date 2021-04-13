Summit County mass vaccination site makes changes after Johnson & Johnson blood clot concerns

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Public Health is making adjustments at its mass vaccination site following news that the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is being paused.

National health leaders announced Tuesday morning that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended that pause while investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

They’re investigating unusual blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination.

Millions of people across the country have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine quickly advised all providers to follow the federal recommendations.

Summit County Public Health has been exclusively using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its site at the Summit County Fairgrounds.

Marlene Martin with SCPH tells FOX 8 they will be using Pfizer at their next clinic on Sunday.

After that, she said they’ll operate based on what the government gives them.

Martin says they have had very few calls from people who were concerned about having received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.