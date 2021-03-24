Mass vaccination clinic at Summit County Fairgrounds delayed

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW)– The mass vaccination clinic at the Summit County Fairgrounds has been delayed because of setbacks in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries.

Summit County Public Health said it anticipated this would be an issue. That’s why it did not release a specific start date.

“It is our intention to start our mass vaccination clinic at the SC Fairgrounds the first week of April pending vaccine allocation,” Summit County Public Health said on Wednesday.

Details about dates, times and registration for the mass vaccine clinic are not available at this time.

The health department will continue to administer vaccines at its clinic at 1867 West Market Street in Akron next week. Summit County Public Health is using a lottery system for vaccine signups. Click here to register.