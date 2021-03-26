Summit County is getting a mass vaccination site; here is what you need to know

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. DeWine speaking in Stark County.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Public Health will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday, April 3.

It will be held at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge.

It’s scheduled to be open several days a week, and scheduled to be operational for two months.

The goal is to inoculate 5,000 people a week.

Appointments are not available for scheduling yet, but there is a sign up location.

Residents can sign up here.

There will also be a phone option for scheduling.

That number will be published on the website before appointments open.

METRO will provide free rides on all fixed route, demand response services to COVID-19 vaccine appointments at any location to individuals with proof of an appointment.

For appointments at the fairgrounds, the fixed route service will take riders to the transit center near Chapel Hill Mall, where a shuttle will then take them to the fairgrounds. Following the appointment, the shuttle will return riders back to the transit center near Chapel Hill Mall.

That will begin March 29.