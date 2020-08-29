Summit County health officials pass local mask order to add ‘extra layer of protection’

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County now has its own mask order in addition to the current statewide mandate.

On Friday, the Summit County Board of Health passed an order requiring people to wear a mask or face covering in public effective immediately

“They felt compelled to mirror the state order but put an extra layer of protection in place for Summit County residents,” said Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.

Skoda says if for any reason the state’s mandate was repealed, the county’s mask order would stay in place until the Board of Health deemed it was okay to rescind.

The order will be enforced through citizen complaints. Businesses that do not comply can be fined $100.

“Our first line of defense is to work with the business owner. Compliance first, we will try and make sure they have all the resources they need to be successful,” said Skoda.

Meantime, the City of Akron enacted its own mask mandate last month.

“We want to make sure we make a decision on the health of our citizens. Certainly the state and governor has been a great partner through all of this, but we wanted to add an extra layer of protection,” said Skoda.

People can report violations by calling the Summit County Public Health’s coronavirus hotline at 330-926-5795.

