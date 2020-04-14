Summit County health officials issue third order to close Gabe’s in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Summit County Board of Health on Tuesday issued its third order for the Gabe’s store on Market Street in Akron to close.

The board of health said it believes the retailer is non-essential under the state of Ohio’s stay-at-home order.

“Their position is that they are essential. We have ordered them to close twice now and they have not complied so today we are placarding them and ordering them to close for a final time,” said Tabitha Stearns, legal counsel for the Summit County Board of Health.

Gabe’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Leigh Guldig told FOX 8 the company has been in compliance with the governor’s orders. shifting its focus to supplying essential items like cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer. Guldig said Gabe’s stopped taking shipment of anything that is not deemed to be essential and has been selling out of hospital scrubs each week.

On the doors of its Market Street store, the company posted a notice that it is limiting the number of customers in the store to 110.

Guldig said their stores are general merchandising, not unlike Walmart, which is still open providing essential items.

“We have toilet paper, personal products, bottled beverage, medical items, clothing like scrubs for workers, pet care essentials, household consumer products. I mean, the list goes on,” Guldig said.

She also said the store’s employees are all working on a voluntary basis, instructed to stay at home if they feel ill. Inside the store, there are hand sanitizer stations and markings to keep customers at least 6 feet apart.

But the Summit County Board of Health said it believes Gabe’s is generally a clothing retailer and does not meet the definition of an essential business.

Tonia Buford, director of environmental health for Summit County, said her office has been asked to investigate some 2,300 complaints of businesses believed to not be complying with the state’s orders. The investigation of Gabe’s began as a result of customer complaints.

“In my experience, people have been incredibly compliant. You know, they will put up the fight, they usually have their attorney call and I will talk with their attorney. But I would say, for the most part, we are able to reach some sort of a conclusion usually that is voluntary closure,” Stearns said.

On Tuesday, the Summit County Board of Health posted a placard on the doors of the Akron Gabe’s store ordering it closed. In spite of that, the store did open for business with customers passing the closure order on their way in. But the store did close, turning away new customers following a visit by FOX 8 to ask about their compliance with the order.

Guldig said other Gabe’s stores across Ohio remained open, and asked what they can to help first responders and others in their communities.

The dispute between the Akron Gabe’s store and the Summit County Board of Health will go before a newly-created state board, which will make a final determination.

“We are really, truly, probably, for one of the first times ever in our lives, all in this together. And any business that closes is making a sacrifice for the public health and that does not go unnoticed by any of us at the health department and I hope the community understands that too,” Buford said.

