Summit County health officials giving away free at-home COVID tests during drive-thru event

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Are you having trouble finding at-home COVID tests? Residents in Summit County may be in luck, thanks to a giveaway in Akron this weekend.

Summit County Public Health is giving away 3,400 free at-home rapid antigen test kits outside their facility at 1867 W. Market Street.

The drive-thru distribution event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supply runs out.

The test kits are limited to one kit per person inside the vehicle. Everyone who comes out to the giveaway must wear a mask.

To keep traffic under control during the distribution:

Do not arrive earlier than 9:45 a.m.

Do not stop on the railroad tracks, which are active and used by trains frequently

Enter off of W. Market Street. Don’t use the back parking lot entrance off of Shatto

Anyone with COVID questions should call the COVID-19 Call Line at (330) 926-5795. It’s available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.