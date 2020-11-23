Summit County health officials get 50 curfew-related complaints

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Officials at Summit County Public Health said in the past few days, they have received about 50 curfew-related complaints.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s curfew order went into effect last week. It is designed to keep people off the street from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It was basically like business complaints,” said Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. “Mostly like a restaurant staying open too late or somebody out, that sort of stuff.”

Skoda said the department will follow up on all the complaints with a phone call and a letter. She said she wants to make sure everyone is aware of the curfew order.

The governor said he doesn’t expect the curfew to be strictly enforced by law enforcement. Several local police officers and sheriffs said they are not planning to search for curfew violations.

“If we are running into an issue where somebody is refusing to leave a business or will not put their mask on and are refusing to leave, that is the kind of thing we would address,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “We won’t just be stopping people for curfew issues.”

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand agrees.

“Don’t call us for allegations of curfew or masks. The health department can take care of that,” Hildenbrand said. “We are not going to stop people just to see where they are going.”

Sheriff’s in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Erie counties as well as police officials in Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Euclid and Hudson said they have not received any curfew complaints so far.

“We have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases,” said Richland County Health Commissioner Sarah Humphrey. “We are urging everyone to follow the health recommendations.”

