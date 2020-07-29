Summit County Fair opens Wednesday ahead of new restrictions from governor

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Fair is scheduled to open Wednesday at noon.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon that all fairs that begin after July 31 will be limited to junior fairs only due to the spread of coronavirus and cases linked to county fairs in the state.

That means the Summit County Fair will be able to open as planned.

Masks are required and the fair has added sanitation stations.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the fair will also limit capacity.

It runs through August 2.

Based on the governor’s announcement Tuesday, it means it will be the last full fair experience with rides, games, and grandstand events.

The Summit County Fair dates back to 1850.

“We cannot have a regular safe fair in the COVID summer of 2020,” Gov. DeWine said Tuesday. “We simply cannot do that. We are making the order that will take all fairs going forward to junior fairs.”

The governor said the “essence” of a county fair was the competitions for young people, and that they want to preserve that.

I’ve made the difficult decision to limit all fairs to junior fair events only (livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens) starting on or after Friday, July 31. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 28, 2020

DeWine said more than a dozen COVID-19 cases were linked to county fairs.

“What we do at our county fairs and what we do all summer and everything we do is really going to determine what happens as we move, as we move forward. It’s going to determine what our fall is like, determine whether our kids go back to school, how they go back to school… whether we can continue to grow the economy and jobs.”

The Ohio Department of Health reports 86,487 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon.