Summit County Fair going on as planned next week, sheriff’s office says

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Fair is continuing on as planned next week, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Running from Wed, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 2, the fair is set to include the “full” fair experience, including rides, carnival-style games, food and also events going down at the grandstand. However, the Farm Bureau Museum is shut down, and animal barns are set to be closed on Sunday.

To comply with COVID-19 protocols, fair officials have set up extra hand washing stations and sanitizing stations. All attendees are encouraged to socially distance and wear a mask.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure a safe and fun fair for everyone by limiting capacity in the grand stands and gate, in addition to sanitizing all areas several times throughout the day,” said Fair Board Director and Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coordinator Angela Hawsman in a Facebook statement (seen below).

The Lorain County Fair is also continuing on this summer (as seen in the video above), as is the Medina County Fair and Wayne County Fair. The Ohio State Fair was officially canceled.

Summit County Fair attendees are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets at summitfair.com.

