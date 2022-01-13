Summit County ending drive-thru COVID testing site this week

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Public Health is ending its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Akron due to a significant drop in public demand.

The final day of the drive-thru testing will be Sunday, Jan. 16.

Until then, health officials say the site will run daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1077 Gorge Boulevard, honoring all appointments and even testing those who didn’t make one.

The free PCR testing is open to anyone ages 2 and older. Anyone tested should expect to get their results back in about two to three days.

Masks must be worn at all times except when being tested.

You can register for the testing online here.