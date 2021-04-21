Summit County cancelling vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds due to decreased demand

** Watch previously aired video above about when the clinic first opened **

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Public Health department is cancelling a vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds due to decreased demand.

The clinic scheduled for Tuesday April 27 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Summit County Fairgrounds is cancelled while the public health department can rethink ways to reach people who have not been vaccinated, according to Donna Skoda, Health Commissioner, SCPH.

“It still remains a priority for us to vaccinate as many individuals as possible,” Skoda said. “We have to think of new and innovative ways to reach individuals who have not been vaccinated so we are shifting some of our resources to more targeted initiatives.”

The health department says that someone who has a scheduled appointment for

Tuesday’s clinic at the fairgrounds will be contacted to reschedule at one of their other clinics

at Summit County Public Health at 1867 West Market Street in Akron.

Visit Get The Shot to view appointment availability in your community or call the COVID-19 Call Line at (330) 926-5795 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.