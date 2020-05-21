1  of  5
Summit County Board of Elections violated COVID-19 guidelines, inspection shows

SUMMIT COUNTY (WJW) — The Summit County Board of Elections was found in violation of Ohio’s COVID-19 public health orders (outlined in the video above), an inspection revealed this week.

Following a Facebook live stream on May 12, which showed some workers not wearing masks, a Summit County Public Health official was sent to the BOE workplace to investigate.

According to a report, the investigator found that some employees were refusing to wear masks, and also that some cubicles were less than six feet apart.

BOE’s deputy director did tell the investigator that acrylic barriers have been ordered for the front desk station and other cubicles, and that more masks will be made available to employees, the report said.

This was Summit County Board of Election’s first COVID-19 workplace guidelines violation.

