Summit and Miami counties report highest coronavirus death tolls in the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - The Ohio Department of Health has a website that shows how counties are being impacted by coronavirus.

29 people have died in the state.

The counties with the highest number of deaths are Summit and Miami counties.

5 people have died in Summit County.

5 people have also died in Miami County.

Cuyahoga County has the most cases of any in the state with 440.

It also has the most hospitalizations.

The age range of coronavirus cases in Ohio is from 98 to under 1-year-old, with the median age of 52.

The state does not have a breakdown of the ages of the people who have died.

See how your county breaks down here.