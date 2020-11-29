Summa Health to suspend some elective procedures, as coronavirus cases surge

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Summa Health has announced plans to suspend some elective surgeries at its facilities due to the rise in cases of coronavirus across the state.

In a Facebook post, the Akron healthcare provider said that the following areas would be affected: surgical services, cardiology, endoscopy and interventional radiology. The new policy would not go into effect until Dec. 1.

Emergency services will not be affected by the decision.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 6,895 new cases and 32 new deaths today. Health experts warn that the virus could continue to spread due to people gathering together during the holidays.

