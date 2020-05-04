Summa Health temporarily closing Medina emergency department

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– Summa Health is temporarily closing its Medina emergency department at the end of the day on Wednesday, the health system announced in a news release on Monday.

The decision was prompted by a significant drop in the number of patients and the need to conserve personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of people seeking care at the facility was historically low, about 20 per day, before the start of the pandemic, Summa Health said. Since the virus, the number dropped to seven. Some days, the emergency department sees as few as two or three patients.

“There are several factors contributing to the additional decrease in patients,” said Dr. David Custodio, president of the Summa Health System – Akron Campus. “Across the nation, there has been a significant reduction in the amount of people seeking in-person care. In addition, across our system, we have seen a significant increase in the amount of people choosing to receive treatment via telehealth.”

There is no timeline to resume service at the Summa Health Medina emergency department.

The Summit Health Medical Group Medina Family Practice is offering expanded hours until 9 p.m. For more information, call 330-723-3256.

