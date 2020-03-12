Summa Health puts mandatory visitor restrictions in place

AKRON (WJW) — Summa Health on Thursday announced mandatory visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The changes went into effect immediately, according to a press release from Summa Health. The restrictions will be in place until further notice.

Any visitors planning to come to a Summa Health campus must adhere to the following:

**Visitors experiencing flu-like or cold symptoms are restricted from visiting.

**Only two visitors or caregivers will be permitted into the facility.

**Visitors must be older than 12 years of age per policy from the Ohio Department of Health.

**Visitors are encouraged to remain in the patient’s room.

Summa Health has a 24/7 phone line you can call if you have questions about Coronavirus COVID-19. The phone number is 234-867-6314.

Ohio also has a call center phone number to help answer questions: 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

MetroHealth Medical Center on Wednesday announced it will screen visitors for coronavirus.