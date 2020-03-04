Summa Health opens call center to answer coronavirus questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- Summa Health on Wednesday announced it has opened a call center to answer questions about coronavirus.

According to a press release, the 24/7 call center will be to address the community's questions and concerns about the virus.

Currently, there are no known confirmed cases in Ohio, but Summa Health said it is actively putting measures in place to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and employees.

"Our medical teams are prepared to treat any patients that may come in and prevent the spread of the virus," Summa Health said in the release.

The call center number is: 234-867-6314​.

It is open 24/7 and will be answered by live clinical professionals.

Summa Health said trained nurses can answer questions about the coronavirus, discuss screenings for systems and travel risk, and provide the most up-to-date information from the CDC.