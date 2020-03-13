Summa Health offering free COVID-19 screenings, e-visits as virus spreads

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Summa Health is offering free coronavirus screenings using their virtual visit technology.

According to the healthcare system, they are offering this service in an effort to reduce the outbreak of COVID-19.

The virtual visit service typically costs $29 and is available for over 30 diagnoses. However, Summa Health is waiving the fee for screenings of COVID-19 and e-visits for COVID-19, flu, sinus infections, hay fever and allergies.

The e-visit platform and screening is available 24/7/365. Providers are available and will answer visits within an hour of completion, from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week.

Patients can visit Summahealth.org/virtualvisit for more information or to schedule a virtual visit.