Summa Health conducting free COVID-19 testing in Akron today

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans can be tested for COVID-19 free of charge this Sunday.

Summa Health Systems is conducting free coronavirus testing in the parking lot at the House of the Lord church, located at 1650 Diagonal Road, Akron.

Tests are being conducted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The healthcare network says it is important to get tested so you can receive the medical attention you need and protect those around you from contracting COVID-19.

The tests are not antibody tests, but instead tests to determine if you actively have the virus.

Anyone who would like one, can receive a COVID-19 test. You do not have to be showing symptoms.

Summa Health asks that you bring proper identification with you and a health insurance card if you have one. However, health insurance coverage is not required as testing is free; there is no out-of-pocket cost or co-pay for this service.

Those with questions about the testing event are encouraged to contact Summit County Public Health at (330) 926-5795.

