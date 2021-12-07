Study finds ‘large drop’ in immunity from omicron in Pfizer vaccine

(WJW)– A South African researcher says the omicron variant reduces protection from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Alex Sigal with the Africa Health Research Institute said his team finished its first study on the effectiveness of the company’s vaccine on the latest variant, which was named following a number of positive cases in areas of South Africa.
“There is a very large drop in neutralization of omicron by BNT162b2 (the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine) immunity relative to ancestral virus,” said Alex Sigal with the Africa Health Research Institute, in a series of tweets on Tuesday. “This was better than I expected of omicron. The fact that it still needs the ACE2 receptor and that escape is incomplete means its a tractable problem with the tools we got.”
CNBC reported the study involved blood samples from 12 people. It has not been peer-reviewed.
The World Health Organization, and even officials with the Ohio Department of Health, said it is unknown if omicron is more transmissible or more severe compared to other variants. The delta variant remains the dominant strain worldwide and in Ohio.